Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner extends winning run, will face qualifier Terence Atmane in semis

Jannik Sinner extended his winning run on hard courts to 25 matches with a ruthless dismissal of Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Cincinnati Open, where he will meet surprise package Terence Atmane in the last four.

Playing in his first tournament since lifting his fourth grand slam title at Wimbledon, the world No 1 and defending champion powered to a 6-0 6-2 victory over Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime had won both his previous matches against Sinner but could offer little resistance here, with the Italian beginning and ending the contest with runs of six games in a row.

Image: Jannik Sinner was in rutheless form against Felix Auger-Aliassime

Sinner has not been beaten on his favourite surface since a loss to Carlos Alcaraz in Beijing in early October last year.

He will next face French qualifier Terence Atmane, who continued his impressive run by upsetting Danish seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2 6-3.

"I don't think any words can describe how I feel right now," Atmane, 23, said. "It's pretty insane to be honest. I cannot believe it.

Image: Terence Atmane is enjoying an incredible run

"Being here in the semi-finals of a Masters 1000, breaking into the Top 100 and even more with the win tonight - it's also a lot of money for me, so it's going to be very helpful for my career. It means a lot to me. I'm very emotional about it."

Canadian Open champion Ben Shelton advanced to the quarter-finals after beating Czech 22nd seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-4.

"I'm hungry. I'm in a good rhythm," Shelton said. "I'm playing good tennis and my body feels good.

"I think the confidence along with not being satisfied, wanting to prove myself over and over every time that I'm out on the court, and having things that I want to get better at is a huge motivation for me and it pushes me every match."

Next up for the American fifth seed is German third seed Alexander Zverev.

Gauff sets up Paolini quarter-final

In the women's draw, American second seed Coco Gauff secured her place in the quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

"For the most part I played aggressive. Maybe got a bit passive in some of those games. But it's tough. The balls are super light and they fly," Gauff said.

"She wasn't giving me much pace. I was trying to play with control but also aggressive. I think I did well. I missed a couple of balls. But I learned from it and was able to close it out."

The twice Grand Slam champion will next face another Italian, seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, who knocked out Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 6-2 in a rematch of the 2024 Wimbledon final, which the Czech won.

