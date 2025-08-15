Cincinnati Open: Elena Rybakina upsets Aryna Sabalenka to set up semi-final meeting with Iga Swiatek
Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to set up Cincinnati semi-final against Iga Swiatek; Carlos Alcaraz beats Andrey Rublev to reach last four; watch the Cincinnati Open until the finals on Monday, before the US Open begins on August 24, live on Sky Sports
Saturday 16 August 2025 08:00, UK
Elena Rybakina stunned defending champion Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open to set up a semi-final meeting with Iga Swiatek.
Playing in her first tournament since losing in the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, the world No 1 was beaten 6-1 6-4 by Rybakina in little more than an hour on Friday.
The Kazakh will face Wimbledon champion Swiatek in the semi-finals on Sunday after the third seed eased to a 6-3 6-4 win over Anna Kalinskaya earlier on Friday.
Jasmine Paolini will meet Veronika Kudermetova in the other semi-final, after the Italian fifth seed battled back from a set down to beat world No 2 Coco Gauff 2-6 6-4 6-3 - the American's serve again a liability, with 16 double faults in defeat.
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾
- US Open: Schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports 📝
- Tennis news | Latest scores, results and schedule 🎾
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
Rybakina continued to produce the strong form that saw her reach the semi-finals in Montreal last week before she was beaten by shock winner Victoria Mboko.
The 2022 Wimbledon champion struck 11 aces as she avoided being broken on serve, with Sabalenka failing to take any of her five break points - one of which came in the first game of the match.
After breaking twice to ease to the first set, Rybakina broke early in the second set for a 2-1 lead, before seeing off two break points in her penultimate service game to stay ahead.
She ultimately finished the job with ease, holding to love to see out a win that ensures she'll move up at least one place from her current position of No 10 in the world rankings.
Poland's Swiatek secured a decisive break to move 3-1 ahead in the first set against 28th seed Kalinskaya, before saving a break point herself as she closed out the opener.
The pair exchanged breaks early in the second set, before Swiatek struck again to go 4-3 in front. Kalinskaya showed resilience to survive four match points in a remarkable penultimate game of the match, but Swiatek kept her composure to take the next opportunity moments later.
A win for Swiatek on Sunday would put the former world No 1 through to her first WTA 1000 final in 15 months and seal her place at the season-ending WTA Finals for a fifth straight year.
Elsewhere, Kudermetova earned a dominant 6-1 6-2 win over Varvara Gracheva to set up her last-four clash with Paolini, following her third-straight victory over Gauff.
Alcaraz sees off Rublev in tight deciding set
Carlos Alcaraz saw off a spirited Andrey Rublev to book his spot in the semi-final of the men's draw with a 6-3 4-6 7-5 win.
Alcaraz took the first set but Rublev fought back to even things up in the second set and it finally looked like Alcaraz would seal victory when he broke Rublev to go 5-3 up, but his opponent broke straight back to put the contest back on serve.
Rublev needed to hold serve to take the game to a tie-break but a double fault clinched victory for Alcaraz.
The 22-year-old hit 11 aces on his way to victory and remains on course for another final showdown with world No 1 Jannik Sinner, who faces French qualifier Terence Atmane in the last four.
Alcaraz will first need to overcome third seed Alexander Zverev in his semi-final, after the German romped to a 6-2 6-2 win over last week's champion in Toronto, Ben Shelton.
Zverev needed just one hour and 17 minutes minutes to snap the American's nine-match winning streak and reach the semi-finals for the fourth time in his past four appearances.
Zverev's biggest concern of the night was his own health. He called for the doctor at 2-1 in the second set as he appeared to be struggling with his breathing.
Watch the ATP and WTA Tours throughout 2025 on Sky Sports, including the US Open in New York on August 24 to September 7. Not got Sky? Stream tennis and more with no contract.