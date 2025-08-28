US Open: Jannik Sinner dominates Alexei Popyrin as Iga Swiatek survives scare to reach third round

Jannik Sinner continued his US Open title defence in imperious fashion as he beat Alexei Popyrin in straight sets to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows.

The world No 1 and recently-crowned Wimbledon champion was untouchable during a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win in little over two hours against the Australian world No 36.

Sinner will now advance to face 27th seed Denis Shapovalov as he seeks his third Grand Slam crown of the year and the fifth of his career.

"Obviously, I try to play the best tennis I can," said Sinner. "The first round matches are always different compared to the further you go.

"I'm very happy that I managed these matches as good as I could, when you are up two sets and a break, you try to serve as best as you can.

"Today it felt like neither of us served well but I was returning well, especially on the second serve. I'm happy about today, I'm aiming to improve on the serve but the rest of my game I'm comfortable with."

Sinner's only minor sign of trouble arrived while serving at 3-2 up in the second set when he saved three break points to deny Popyrin a route back into the match.

Popyrin then came up shy again when trying to take advantage of a 15-40 lead on Sinner's serve, before the Italian punished with a break to love moments later.

Sinner pointed towards room for improvement on his serve after the match having landed just 51 per cent of first serves in while double faulting four times.

Swiatek avoids upset against Lamens

Iga Swiatek came through a deciding set as she survived a scare against Suzan Lamens to book her spot in the US Open third round.

The Wimbledon champion clinched a 6-1 4-6 6-4 victory over Lamens of the Netherlands to set up a clash with 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Swiatek threatened another routine win when she stormed to the first set, only to endure a dramatic drop in efficiency as she surrendered the second despite an early break.

Her lapse sparked a response in the third when the Pole built a 4-1 lead, before coming through her final two service games to close out the job.

"I felt like it kind of depended on me and if I'm going to make mistakes or not," Swiatek said. "Probably, got a little tight in the second set and she for sure used the opportunity.

"I did some mistakes so I'm happy that at the end I could be more proactive.

"Third set is a reset, you've got to start from the beginning and I knew I could do a little bit more."

Osaka continues US Open charge

Elsewhere Naomi Osaka continued her pursuit of a third US Open title with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Hailey Baptiste on Thursday.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion will now face 15th seed Daria Kasatkina or Kamilla Rakhimova.

"I was just really trying to focus and not give her any free points and just be positive," said Osaka.

"I was really stressed the entire time. I'm really exited to be moving better."

It features as part of a return to form for Osaka, who recently reached the Montreal final only to lose to home favourite Victoria Mboko.

Osaka has not reached the third round of the US Open since 2021, nor has she gone beyond the third round at a major since winning the Australian Open later that year.

