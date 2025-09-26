Emma Raducanu: British No 1 to face Jessica Pegula in third round of China Open in Beijing

Emma Raducanu will face Jessica Pegula in the third round of the China Open, with the British No 1 also in the same half of the draw as top seed Iga Swiatek.

The 22-year-old, seeded 30th in Beijing, beat Moldovan-born Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-3 6-3 on Saturday, with world No 7 Pegula next up in the WTA 1000 event.

Bucsa, the world No 67, defeated former Wimbledon semi-finalist Donna Vekic 6-2 6-4 to set up a meeting with Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu's projected Beijing draw

R1 - BYE



R2 - Bucsa



R3 - Pegula or Tomljanovic



R4 - Osaka/Kostyuk



QF - Swiatek/Kalinskaya/Navarro



SF - Andreeva/Zheng/Tauson



F - Gauff/Anisimova/Rybakina



Emma Raducanu on the rise

Raducanu up one place to WTA 32nd this week.



Her highest ranking since August 2022.



If Raducanu works her way through the draw, she could play world No 2 Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

Raducanu reached the round of 16 in last week's Korea Open before losing in three sets to 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova when she was unable to convert three match points.

She opted to skip Britain's Billie Jean King Cup campaign to play in Seoul.

Pegula currently owns a 2-1 record over Raducanu, including 2-0 on hard courts. Whoever emerges from that tussle could face either 2019 champion Osaka or No 23 seed Marta Kostyuk in the last 16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu lost to Barbora Krejcikova in the last 16 at the Korea Open after being unable to convert three match points

British pair Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie exited the tournament following straight-sets defeats in Beijing.

Boulter, 29, was outclassed by Wimbledon and US Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova in round two of the women's draw, losing 6-1 6-3.

Norrie lost 6-3 6-4 to Russian world No 18 Daniil Medvedev in the opening round of the men's competition.

Former US Open champion Medvedev, who is seeded eighth, avenged defeat to Norrie in round one of this year's French Open.

Swiatek will be looking to secure back-to-back WTA Tour titles after fighting back to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final of the Korea Open on Sunday.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz has chosen to play in Japan this week rather than at the China Open in Beijing, meaning for once he is not on a collision course with Jannik Sinner.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports in 2025. Stream tennis and more sport contract-free with NOW.