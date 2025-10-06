Shanghai Masters: British No 2 Cameron Norrie beaten by American teenager Learner Tien with Alexander Zverev also out

British No 2 Cameron Norrie suffered a third-round exit at the Shanghai Masters following a straight-sets defeat to American teenager Learner Tien.

The 30-year-old was beaten 7-6 (4) 6-3 as Tien, 19, continued his fine form after finishing runner-up to Jannik Sinner at the China Open last week.

Norrie, seeded 30th, battled back from a break down to serve for the opening set in game 12 before being edged out in the tie-break.

He was unable to capitalise on three break points in game four of set two and then dropped his next service game to love as momentum shifted back in favour of his opponent.

Californian Tien also saved three break points in game eight en route to progressing into the fourth round in an hour and 48 minutes.

Norrie had claimed his first win since September's US Open when he beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in a third-set tie-break in the preceding round.

He was knocked out by Novak Djokovic in the third round at Flushing Meadows before suffering back-to-back defeats in Chengdu and Beijing.

The five-time ATP Tour winner seemed to be on the up but was unable to power past Tien in Shanghai.

Zverev knocked out by 54th-ranked Rinderknech

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters after suffering defeat to 54th-ranked Arthur Rinderknech on Monday.

Zverev, who was the highest-ranked player left in the draw, began the match positively after taking the first set but then struggled for the remainder of the match, losing 6-4 3-6 2-6.

After the first set, Zverev was unable to break serve again with Rinderknech getting a break in the second set and then two in the third to claim his win.

Rinderknech also beat Zverev in five sets during the first round at Wimbledon this summer and will next play Jiri Lehecka, who defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-4.

"This is huge," Rinderknech said. "I had my first top-5 win at a Grand Slam at Wimbledon against Sascha and it happens again.

"I guess I am a bit lucky against him and able to play my best tennis. I need to play my best tennis to beat a guy like Sascha, at No 3 for many years, such a steady player and a very good player."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.