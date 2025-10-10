Wuhan Open: Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff book semi-final spots but Iga Swiatek dumped out by Jasmine Paolini

Three-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka extended her unbeaten run at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches with a straight-sets victory over Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals.

The world No 1 beat Rybakina 6-3 6-3 to set up a semi-final with America's Jessica Pegula, who beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 2-6 6-0 6-3 for her 50th match win of the season.

Sabalenka - through to her 11th semi-final of the year out of the 15 tournaments she has played - has won eight of her 10 meetings with Pegula, including in the US Open final last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Katerina Siniakova against Jessica Pegula from the Wuhan Open

Sabalenka said: "I'll keep focusing and keep improving my game and see how far I can get."

The 27-year-old won the Wuhan title in 2018, 2019, and 2024 after the tournament made a return following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Laura Siegemund against Coco Gauff from the Wuhan Open

Third seed Coco Gauff is on a confidence-boosting run after her serving struggles and also booked her place in the last four, although she hit six more double faults in a 6-3 6-0 victory over Laura Siegemund.

The American will now come up against seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, who thumped Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-2 to win her first match against the Pole after six previous defeats in which she had claimed just the one set.

Italian Paolini converted each of the six break points she carved out and said afterwards: "Finally I won a match. I'm super happy about my level. Just feels amazing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Jasmine Paolini against Iga Swiatek from the Wuhan Open

Rinderknech joins cousin in Shanghai semi-finals

In the men's Masters event in Shanghai, France's Arthur Rinderknech reached his first ATP 1000 semi-final with a 6-3 6-4 victory over 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rinderknech, whose scalps this week include world No 3 Alexander Zverev, will face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on Saturday after Medvedev battled through cramps and gruelling points to defeat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4.

The 30-year-old's cousin, qualifier Valentin Vacherot, will take on Novak Djokovic in the other semi-final, so Sunday's final could be a family affair.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Arthur Rinderknech against Felix Auger-Aliassime from the Shanghai Masters

Rinderknech said of Vacherot: "He was going through the emotions on Thursday and I am trying to follow and battle and do the same as him.

"The whole family is following from home. We are in our own little world here. It has been incredible and today was a good performance from myself."

Rinderknech has now recorded three top-20 wins in a row with his victories over Zverev and now Auger-Aliassime sandwiching success against 15h seed Jiri Lehecka.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports or stream contract-free with NOW.