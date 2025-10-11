Novak Djokovic defeated by world No 204 Valentin Vacherot in Shanghai Masters semi-final

A limping Novak Djokovic lost 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters to world No 204 Valentin Vacherot.

Qualifier Vacherot troubled Djokovic with drop shots and punishing rallies and the Serbian fourth seed, struggling to turn, took medical timeouts during both sets.

The Monegasque becomes the lowest-ranked player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final since the series was introduced in 1990 where he could meet his cousin Arthur Rinderknech, who faces 16th seed Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final.

"This is just crazy... just to be on the other side of the court (with Djokovic) was an unbelievable experience," said Vacherot, who also became the first player from Monaco to reach an ATP tour final in the open era.

"I got a bit lost in all his titles when they were announcing him, but it was an unreal experience. Now I'm probably just going to enjoy the win tonight and think about the final tomorrow."

Djokovic broke Vacherot in the first game of the match, but the 26-year-old immediately broke back and built a 4-3 lead, when the Serbian took his first medical timeout.

Vacherot won the next two games with ease to secure the first set, and put Djokovic through a 12-minute battle for the first game of the second set which the 38-year-old managed to win after saving two break points.

A double fault led to Djokovic losing his serve as Vacherot took a 5-4 lead that tipped the set in his favour.

"I want to congratulate Valentin for reaching his first Masters final," Djokovic said.

"Going from qualifications, it's an amazing story. I told him at the net that he's had an amazing tournament, but more so his attitude is very good and his game was amazing as well.

"So it's all about him. I wish him all the best in the finals and the better player won today."

Gauff comes back to reach Wuhan Open final

Coco Gauff's struggles with her serve continued, but she overcame seven double faults to beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4 6-3 and reach the Wuhan Open final on Sunday.

Both top-10 players were struggling with their service games, but Gauff edged Paolini winning the battle of converted breaks seven-to-five.

The third-ranked Gauff fought back from three breaks in the second set and won the final four games to advance to the final, where she could face the player that knocked her out of the tournament last year - Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff, who changed her serving coach in August, leads the women's circuit this season with 378 double faults, over 120 more than the next player. While fifth-ranked Paolini had eliminated Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Top-ranked Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula in the other semifinal on Saturday, to determine whether we will see Gauff face the world No 1 for third time this year, or the No 6 for the first.

