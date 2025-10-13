Katie Boulter: British No 3 beats Linda Noskova at Japan Open to reach second round with most impressive win since Wimbledon

Katie Boulter beat second seed Linda Noskova in the first round of the Japan Open 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 with her most impressive win in months.

Boulter endured a largely disappointing summer and came into this week's WTA 250 event in Osaka on the back of five opening match defeats from seven tournaments, including at the US Open in August.

The poor form means she has dropped behind Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal in the rankings to become British No 3 but she showed signs of her best tennis with a straight sets win over Noskova to set up a second round tie against Romania's Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

"I'm really pleased with my performance today. It's been a difficult few weeks," said Boulter, whose last win over a top 20 player came against Paula Badosa at Wimbledon in July.

"I just tried to bet on myself, commit to the ball and go for it. Against someone like Linda, you have to win the match, they won't lose it. I went out there and played a good match, so I'm happy.

"I'm not sure what it is, but I gravitate towards Japan. I love it here. I played here many times when I was younger. I don't know why I have great feelings here but it showed on the court."

Boulter came flying out of the blocks with an immediate break to go 2-0 up but a series of errors, coupled with quality shot-making from Noskova, saw the Czech player win four games in a row.

However, Boulter broke back to make it 4-4 and saved a set point at 5-4 down, before breaking herself in the 11th game to have the opportunity to serve out for the match.

Boulter was unable to hold serve though, double-faulting twice as world No 17 Noskova sent the opening set to a crucial tie-break where the British player was on the front foot throughout and let out a roar when clinching the set.

Image: Katie Boulter has endured a difficult summer but will be hoping for a big run this week in Osaka

Noskova broke early in the second set before fatigue from her recent big runs to the final of the China Open and last week in the last 16 of the Wuhan Open began to show.

Boulter broke in the sixth game and was never threatened on serve as she held that break advantage to the end of the match.

Earlier on, top seed Naomi Osaka delighted the home fans with a comfortable 6-0 6-4 win over wild card Wakana Sonobe.

On Monday afternoon, Britain's Jacob Fearnley begins his Stockholm Open campaign against Tallon Griekspoor at around 2pm

