ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner remains on course for title showdown with Carlos Alcaraz after beating Ben Shelton in straight sets

Defending champion Jannik Sinner remained on course for a showdown with his rival Carlos Alcaraz as he defeated America's Ben Shelton 6-3 7-6 at the ATP Finals on Friday.

The Italian produced a straight-sets victory to complete a perfect round-robin in Turin as he progressed to the semi-finals, where he will face Australia's Alex de Minaur.

Sinner had already secured the top place in the Bjorn Borg Group, and with world No 1 Alcaraz advancing, a potential championship match between the two rivals could go ahead if they both win their respective semi-finals.

Image: Italy's Sinner celebrates during the ATP World Tour Finals match against Shelton

Sinner is yet to drop a set after three round-robin matches, and his 6-3 7-6 (7-3) win against Shelton made it 29 successes in a row on indoor hard courts.

It was a familiar feeling for American Shelton, who fell to 0-3 on his debut at the tournament having lost to Sinner for the eighth time in a row and fourth this year.

"When you come here and win all three round-robin matches you have to play a very high level, some great tennis, which I've done," said Sinner on Sky Sports.

"I felt like serving, I've done very well in important moments, brought me to this point. The mental aspect was great until now so let's see what's coming tomorrow."

On Saturday, Sinner will face De Minaur in the semi-finals after the Australian scraped into the last four by just one game ahead of Taylor Fritz.

De Minaur must try to get the better of Sinner for the first time in 13 attempts, and the Wimbledon champion said: "I have to be very careful. He doesn't have a lot to lose. I have a lot to lose, so it's going to be very difficult."

British success in the doubles continued with Henry Patten and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara booking their spot in the last four thanks to a 7-6 (5) 6-2 win over fourth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.

Patten joins all-British pairs Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, and Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the last four - the first time five players from one country have reached the semi-finals since 1992.

Auger-Aliassime into semi-final clash vs Alcaraz after beating Zverev

In Friday's later clash, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

The 25-year-old booked his passage through to the semi-finals with victory, and will next face Alcaraz for a place in the final in Turin.

The world No 8 overcame two-time ATP Finals titlist Zverev in a straight shoot-out to finish second behind Sinner in the Bjorn Borg Group.

Auger-Aliassime lost his first three sets of the week to slip towards an early exit at Inalpi Arena, but after notching a comeback victory against Shelton and then dispatching Zverev, he will enter his semi-final full of confidence.

By notching his 50th tour-level win of the season, Auger-Aliassime became the second Canadian to reach the last four at the Nitto ATP Finals after Milos Raonic in 2016. He also completed a clean sweep against Zverev for 2025, having also prevailed in the pair's third-round meeting at the US Open.

