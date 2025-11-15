ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz set up blockbuster singles final after both players confidently win their semi-finals

Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Finals singles final after both saw off Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals.

Sinner coasted past Alex de Minaur 7-5 6-2 before Alcaraz saw off Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-4 to set up a showdown with the Italian defending champion.

Sinner had not dropped a set after three round-robin matches, and delivered yet another strong display in front of a partisan Turin crowd to see off the Australian world number seven in just under two hours.

After edging a tight first set, Sinner, 24, continued his momentum with two early breaks in the second and then held to establish a 4-0 lead, which he never looked like allowing to slip.

"First of all, I am very happy, it is great to finish the year in this way," Sinner said.

"It was a very tough match, especially at the beginning of the first set.

"I felt like he was serving great, very precise. In the second set, I broke very early and then my level rose. I tried to be a bit more aggressive and it worked well, but it was a tough match.

"Making the final for three consecutive years means a lot to me.

"It is a great atmosphere for me to play tennis and a great place for me to close this beautiful season. Tomorrow I will enjoy and try my best to get the best possible result."

Image: Jannik Sinner had plenty of supporters in his home crowd cheering him on (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Alcaraz dismisses challenge from Auger-Aliassime

Later on, world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz swept aside Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-4 to set up the showdown with Sinner in a final everyone was hoping for.

Alcaraz had already secured the year-ending top ranking with victory over Lorenzo Musetti in his last game of the round-robin stage, and will now have his sights set firmly on also claiming a first victory in the tour's showpiece event.

The Spaniard took control of his semi-final against world number eight Auger-Aliassime following an early break and then again in the last game to close out the opening set.

Auger-Aliassime regrouped as the second set stayed on serve until Alcaraz pressured him into a run of unforced errors to wrap up another impressive victory in just under 90 minutes.

Alcaraz is relishing going up against Sinner, the tournament's defending champion, once again - with the pair having won all four majors this year between them.

Image: Match stats from the ATP Finals semi final between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Carlos Alcaraz

"It is great facing Jannik, if it was someone else I wouldn't mind to be honest, but it is great," Alcaraz said.

"Thanks to him, I will try and approach the match in a different way, (with) more focus and I know I have to play my 'Plan A' if I want to beat him, if I want to win the tournament.

"I think we will both raise our levels to the top, which is great for the fans and the crowd."

Image: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner posed with the trophy before the ATP Finals started, successfully manifesting the final (Giulio Lapone/LaPresse via AP)

In ATP events the two have played 15 times, with Alcaraz having won 10 matches and only losing to Sinner once since the Croatia Open 2022.

However with Alcaraz having finally dethroned Sinner as world No 1, the Italian will have a point to prove with a home crowd behind him.

The final will take place on November 16 in Turin, Italy, from 5pm live on Sky Sports.