Fran Jones: British No 3 tennis player beats Emma Navarro at ASB Classic in biggest win of career

Great Britain's Fran Jones claimed the biggest win of her career so far to defeat world No 15 Emma Navarro in the first round of the ASB Classic.

British No 3 Jones beat the American number-two seed 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in her first match of 2026 to advance to the second round in Auckland, where she will play Austrian qualifier Sinja Kraus on Tuesday.

Jones won the first set after a decisive break of Navarro's serve on the resumption of play after a rain delay at 5-5 and then, after losing the second set, went a break up on the American's second service game of the third.

She was not broken on her own serve thereafter and sealed victory, her first over a player ranked in the top 20.

Navarro won more points during the match and Jones said in her on-court interview after securing a memorable victory: "I'm absolutely knackered!

"For the first match of the year, I didn't make it easy, to be honest. But I'm really grateful, grateful for my team, I've been difficult the last few days, trying to get ready for the season is always really complicated for every player.

"Emma can play a better level, everyone can play a better level. It's about finding your feet but, for me, just having the right attitude first match coming into the year is the most important thing, so thankfully I did that."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Jones, 25, has twice reached semi-finals on the WTA Tour, with her second coming last September in Sao Paulo.

She is currently ranked 72rd in the world, one place higher than her career best achieved last October.

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours live on Sky Sports in 2026. Stream tennis and more top sport contract-free with NOW.