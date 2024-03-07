Indian Wells: Emma Raducanu, Dan Evans and Naomi Osaka in action at the unofficial fifth major

Here's everything you need to know about Indian Wells, including the draw, who's playing, the Brits in action and the schedule. You can watch all the drama unfold live on Sky Sports.

Live coverage from the opening round of the BNP Paribas Open continues on Thursday from 6.30pm, with Brits Emma Raducanu and Dan Evans in action - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Emma Raducanu opens her tournament against Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova at 7pm, having been handed a wild card as she continues her return to the tour after an eight-month injury lay-off.

The former US Open champion, who reached the fourth round here last year, will meet No 30 seed Dayana Yastremska in the second round if successful.

Indian Wells - Who's in action live on Sky Sports Tennis Emma Raducanu vs - Rebeka Masarova 7pm

Dan Evans vs Roman Safiullin not before 9pm

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Errani approximately midnight

Milos Raonic vs Sumit Nagal approximately 2am

Dan Evans then plays Roman Safiullin at around 9pm, with No 29 seed Sebastian Korda lying in wait should he progress.

Rafael Nadal withdrew on the eve of his first-round match, saying he is "not ready to play at the highest level".

Nadal, a three-time winner at Indian Wells, lost to Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition event in Las Vegas on Sunday having missed the Australian Open with a muscle tear.

Who have the Brits been drawn against?

In the men's draw, Andy Murray set up a clash with No 5 seed Andrey Rublev after winning his first-round match against qualifier David Goffin on Wednesday.

British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie will take on either Lorenzo Sonego or Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round after receiving a bye due to being seeded No 28.

Katie Boulter and Jack Draper both suffered disappointing first-round exits on Wednesday, the former falling in straight sets to Camila Giorgi 6-3 6-2. Draper went down 1-6 6-3 6-2 to Christopher O'Connell.

What other big names are in action?

Image: Carlos Alcaraz holds the championship trophy after winning in Indian Wells last year

Novak Djokovic get set to return at Indian Wells, while Australian Open champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka also be in action in 'Tennis Paradise'.

Carlos Alcaraz, who won the men's tournament last year, enters at the second-round stage, along with Djokovic and Sinner, as does women's defending champion Elena Rybakina and No 1 seed Iga Swiatek.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka takes on qualifier Sara Errani of Italy from midnight on Thursday.

What's the schedule?

Wednesday, March 6 - Men's and women's singles first round

Thursday, March 7 - Men's and women's singles first round

Friday, March 8 - Men's and women's singles second round

Saturday, March 9 - Men's and women's singles second round

Sunday, March 10 - Men's and women's singles third round

Monday, March 11 - Men's and women's singles third round

Tuesday, March 12 - Men's and women's singles fourth round

Wednesday, March 13 - Men's and women's singles fourth round

Thursday, March 14 - Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Friday, March 15 - Women's singles semi-finals, men's doubles final

Saturday, March 16 - Men's singles semi-finals, women's doubles final

Sunday, March 17 - Men's and women's singles finals

Where is Indian Wells?

Having played host to the tournament every year since its opening in 1974, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located near Palm Springs, California, in the Coachella Valley.

Alongside its 16,100-capacity centre court - the second largest tennis-specific stadium in the world - the complex also boasts 29 hard-courts.

Who are the reigning champions?

Image: Elena Rybakina won the women's tournament last year

Men's singles - Carlos Alcaraz

Women's singles - Elena Rybakina

Men's doubles - Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

Women's doubles - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

