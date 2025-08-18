US Open mixed doubles: Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper play each other in first round from 7pm Tuesday, live on Sky Sports

British No 1s Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will face each other in the first round of the revamped US Open mixed doubles, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

Draper will team up with American Jessica Pegula to take on Raducanu and men's world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

The winners could face 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and his partner Olga Danilovic - if the Serbian pair overcome Russia's Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev.

The mixed doubles has been moved to before the main tournament on August 19 and 20, with $1m (£750,000) in prize money at stake for the winners of the 16-pair event.

Venus Williams, at the age of 45, pairs with compatriot Reilly Opelka to take on Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev.

Full US Open mixed doubles draw

Top Half

(1) Jessica Pegula and (1) Jack Draper vs Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

(3) Iga Swiatek and (3) Casper Ruud vs Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils vs Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti

Bottom Half

Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison vs Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton vs (4) Amanda Anisimova and (4) Holger Rune

Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka vs Karolína Muchova and Andrey Rublev

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori vs (2) Elena Rybakina and (2) Taylor Fritz

