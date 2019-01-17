Kei Nishikori defeats Ivo Karlovic in thriller at Australian Open

Kei Nishikori outlasted Croatia's Ivo Karlovic in Melbourne

Kei Nishikori came within a whisker of second-round elimination against evergreen Ivo Karlovic at the Australian Open before winning a pulsating final set tie-break.

Giant Croatian Karlovic turns 40 next month and his first-round victory over Hubert Hurkacz made him the oldest man to win a main draw singles match at the Australian Open since Ken Rosewall in 1978.

He threatened to back it up with an upset of eighth seed Nishikori, coming back from two sets down to force a deciding set, which went all the way to a first-to-10-points tie-break.

Karlovic was a mini-break up at 7-6 but Nishikori won successive points against the serve to triumph 6-3 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 5-7 7-6 (10-7) despite his opponent sending down 59 aces.

"It was a tough match which could have gone both ways. He almost had it for sure," said Nishikori, a three-time quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park.

Nishikori next faces either Joao Sousa of Portugal for a place in the last 16 after he defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-5 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 6-4, while also in the Japanese's quarter, potential fourth-round opponents Pablo Carreno-Busta and Fabio Fognini advanced with straight-sets victories.

There was another epic contest on Rod Laver Arena as Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic met in another of the high profile second round matches - and it was Canada's 16th seed Raonic who prevailed.

Milos Raonic got the better of Stan Wawrinka in a four hour marathon on Rod Laver Arena

Having already seen off Nick Kyrgios, Raonic has been handed a tough draw with the 2016 champion next in his path and despite their fair share of injury troubles over the last few years they put on a gruelling contest that featured four sets that all went the distance and a match that lasted 4hrs 1min in total.

Raonic, beaten in the first round last year but at least a quarter-finalist in the previous three years including a 2016 semi-final, battled back to secure a 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (13-11) 7-6 (7-5) triumph and he will face Frenchman Pierre Hugues Herbert in the third round after he upset 24th seed Hyeon Chung 6-2 1-6 6-2 6-4.

