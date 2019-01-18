Johanna Konta unimpressed by Australian Open scheduling

Johanna Konta went down in three sets to Garbine Muguruza in the early hours of Friday morning in Melbourne

Johanna Konta said her late-night Australian Open defeat to Garbine Muguruza "wasn't ideal for anyone", as British interest in the singles ended for another year.

Konta hit the first serve of the contest at 12.30am, making it the latest start to a match at Melbourne Park and almost certainly in Grand Slam history.

By the time Muguruza struck the winning shot to claim a 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 victory, it was 3.12am.

"I can't believe there are still people watching at 3.15," said Muguruza. "Who cares?"

"I'll go for breakfast now," she added.

Fans try to stay awake to watch Konta and Muguruza in action

But this was still nowhere near the latest finish ever, which came in 2008 when Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis played a five-set match that finished at 4.33am.

"It wasn't ideal for anyone," said Konta. "I don't think it's ideal for anyone to do any physical activity when it's bedtime, but it is what it is and both of us were in the same boat.

"I think it's more important to focus on the level of the match we had, because it was actually a very good match. It was unfortunate that more people couldn't enjoy it during the day."

Muguruza celebrates her victory against Konta

The match was going to be moved to Court Three, but that plan was shelved, remarkably, because of a lack of staff to clear seagull droppings off the court.

As for the performance of the British No 1, she appeared a legitimate Grand Slam challenger, and her display should give her plenty of confidence for the season ahead.

"I think I played a great match and a lot to do with that is the chemistry between the two players and the way two game styles match up," added Konta, who said she would look to build on her performance over the rest of the season.

"I'd like to think so. I look to take every opportunity to learn from every single match. I would have liked to have won and learned but it didn't go my way."

