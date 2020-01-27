Will Ashleigh Barty end home wait for Australian Open winner? Or will Simona Halep or Petra Kvitova win?

Simona Halep, Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitova (L-R) are all in contention to win the Australian Open

Will Ashleigh Barty end the long wait for a home champion at the Australian Open?

It's been over 40 years since unseeded Australian Chris O'Neil lifted the women's trophy in 1978.

Not only has there been no Australian champion since, but there has only been one finalist (Wendy Turnbull in 1980). However, world No 1 Barty is into the quarter-finals and has her sights set on a second major after winning the French Open last year.

Barty faces a tricky challenge in the last eight as she takes on 2019 finalist Petra Kvitova.

Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza are also looking to add to their major tallies and could meet in the semi-finals if they beat Anett Kontaveit and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova respectively.

Kontaveit and Pavlyuchenkova have never reached a Grand Slam final, and nor have Sofia Kenin and Ons Jabeur, who meet in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Who will win the 2020 Australian Open? Use our vote above to have your say.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.