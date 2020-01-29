Simona Halep approaching Australian Open semi-final in confident mood

Simona Halep is yet to lose a set as she targets a third Grand Slam title

Simona Halep is approaching her Australian Open semi-final against Garbine Muguruza in a 'confident' mood after failing to drop a set so far at this year's Grand Slam.

The former world No 1 is back in the semi-finals for the second time in three years. She has flexed her muscles to get there, as a 6-1 6-1 quarter-final result against Anett Kontaveit highlighted.

Halep has her eyes on a maiden Australian Open title, which would also be her first Grand Slam victory on a hard court after previously triumphing at Wimbledon and the French Open.

"Any Grand Slam, it's a priority. I will not just choose one," Halep said, "But, of course, it's going to be great if I will be able to win one on hard court,

"You still feel the heaviness of this tournament. I just feel more confident and I feel like I'm able to do it.

"It's just a feeling that you don't see this trophy is impossible anymore. This is what I'm feeling about the Grand Slams now."

There are three Grand Slam winners in the last four of the women's draw, with the reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty playing Sofia Kenin in the other semi-final.

The top-ranked Barty is trying to end a drought for Australians at home, the last woman to win the singles championship was Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Back in 2018, Halep saved match points in the third round and in the semi-finals before reaching the Slam's decider and losing to Caroline Wozniacki in three sets.

"I feel [I have] more energy going to the semi-finals. I feel more confident. I feel my game," she shared. "All in all, I'm confident."

Muguruza commenced this competition is a difficult space, grappling with illness, but has come through superbly since.

She lost her first set 6-0 to US qualifier Shelby Rogers before conceding just one further game in that first round match.

Garbine Muguruza has shown impressed form in Melbourne

Muguruza followed it up with victories over Ajla Tomljanovic and two top 10 players - Wimbledon and US Open semi-finalist Elina Svitolina and the world No 9 Kiki Bertens.

In the quarter-finals, the 26-year-old Spaniard took a little more than an hour and half to eliminate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-3.

The last-eight win has earned Muruguza a spot in the semis of a Grand Slam for the first time since Roland Garros in 2018.

Her form has coincided with her returning to work with compatriot Conchita Martínez.

The pair had previously worked together in the Fed Cup, and then on a trial coaching basis in 2017 and 2018.

That was the period in which Muguruza won her own second major trophy at the Wimbledon Championships before they went their separate ways at the end of March 2018.

