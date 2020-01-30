Will Novak Djokovic win the Australian Open or will it be someone new?

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal continue to dominate men's tennis. Will the streak continue at the Australian Open?

Will Novak Djokovic make it 13 straight Slams shared between the 'Big Three' or can Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem win the Australian Open?

Britain's Andy Murray won Wimbledon before Stan Wawrinka walked away from Flushing Meadows with the US Open title. The year? 2016.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have gone on to clean up every Grand Slam since. The Swiss has won three of them, world No 1 Nadal has claimed five of the majors, while Djokovic has sealed four of them.

Will that winning streak be extended at the Australian Open or will we get a new champion?

The 'Next Gen', which includes Alexander Zverev, has been knocking on the door, so will Melbourne usher in a new era of tennis or will it be another vintage year for one of the 'Big Three'?

Most Grand Slam singles titles Player Total Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Roger Federer 20 6 1 8 5 Rafael Nadal 19 1 12 2 4 Novak Djokovic 16 7 1 5 3

Use our vote above to have your say on who you think will win this year's Australian Open. Will Novak Djokovic do it again, or will we see a new winner in Melbourne...

