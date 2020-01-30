Sofia Kenin or Garbine Muguruza - who will win Australian Open?

Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza will meet in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday

Who will win this year's Australian Open women's singles title? Sofia Kenin or Garbine Muguruza?

Kenin broke Australian hearts with a stunning victory over world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, ending hopes of a first home singles winner since 1978.

Muguruza then won the battle of the two-time Grand Slam champions against fourth seed Simona Halep.

The Spaniard will be aiming to win her third major having beaten Serena Williams to win the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later. American star Kenin will be playing in her maiden Grand Slam final and will move into the top 10 whatever happens on Saturday.

Who will win the 2020 Australian Open? Use our vote above to have your say.

