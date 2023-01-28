Australian Open: Alfie Hewett wins his maiden wheelchair singles title in Melbourne to add to his doubles success

Britain's Alfie Hewett defeated Tokito Oda 6-3 6-1 to lift his maiden Australian Open men's wheelchair singles title on Saturday.

World No 1 Hewett, a runner-up at Melbourne Park in 2021 and 2022, won his seventh Grand Slam singles title.

The success made it a golden two days for the Norfolk player, who also won the doubles title with British team-mate Gordon Reid on Friday.

Hewett was 3-1 down in the first set but won five games in a row to clinch it and then repeated the sequence in the second set, sealing the victory with an ace before sobbing with delight.

Earlier, Dutch legend Diede de Groot extended her winning streak to nine consecutive Grand Slam titles when she overcame a slow start to beat Yui Kamiji 0-6 6-2 6-2 in the women's wheelchair singles final.

It was de Groot's fifth Australian Open title and 17th Grand Slam singles trophy overall.

In the quad singles final, second seed Sam Schroder beat fellow Dutchman and top-seeded Niels Vink 6-2 7-5 for his fourth Grand Slam title.

Third seed Alexander Blockx became the first Belgian boy to win an Australian Open singles title. He defeated American Learner Tien 6-1 2-6 7-6 (11-9).