Australian Open: Iga Swiatek overcomes tough first set before defeating former champion Sofia Kenin

World No 1 Iga Swiatek came through a tight tussle with former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, while Angelique Kerber bowed out on her return from maternity leave.

Kenin lifted her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne four years ago but has struggled since with injuries and loss of form.

The American remains a dangerous player, though, and knocked Coco Gauff out in the first round of Wimbledon last year.

She served for the opening set before Swiatek fought back to take it in a tie-break, and the Pole was the steadier in the second to claim a 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 victory.

"Really happy, it's not easy to play the first round, especially in the first Grand Slam of the season," Swiatek said in a courtside interview.

"It was not easy at the beginning to find my rhythm and I felt a little bit off. I feel like Sofia did everything to keep it that way. I'm happy that I managed to get my level up in the second set."

Kenin snatched an early break only to hand it back with successive double faults but again feasted on Swiatek's second serve for another break with a monster of a backhand down the line.

Swiatek has not won four Grand Slam titles without being able to problem-solve, however, and again put the set back on level terms at 5-5, had a set point at 6-5, and dominated the tie-break.

Kenin, who has plumbed the depths since her 2020 Melbourne triumph and was ranked 235 in the world at the start of last season, maintained her level at the start of the second stanza and her clean-striking was soon causing Swiatek more problems.

The three-time French Open champion always seemed to have the cooler head in the clutch moments, however, and grabbed a break for 3-2 as a frustrated American looked increasingly frequently to her box for answers.

Swiatek saved two break points in the next game before cruising to the finish line to reach the second round for the sixth straight year and keep alive her quest for a first title in Melbourne.

Image: Danielle Collins came through against former champion Angelique Kerber

Up next for Swiatek is 2022 finalist Danielle Collins, who beat former champion Angelique Kerber 6-2 3-6 6-1.

"I can't say that I have an easy draw here," said Swiatek. "I'll try to do my best. Danielle is a really good player. We played really tight matches. On the other hand, our last match, from the score, I had it under control.

"Every match is different. I'm not going to anticipate anything. I'm just going to be ready and we'll see."

German Kerber was making her return to Grand Slam action for the first time since the 2022 US Open following her maternity break.

Image: Angelique Kerber is back having given birth to daughter Liana last February

She is part of a quartet of mothers who have made their Melbourne returns along with Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina having given birth to daughter Liana last February.

"It is for sure different to be back like this," said the 35-year-old. "I think I'm open more than before, and also the other players are. I'm also more relaxed so I feel that they appreciate it and I think it's nice to see so many moms are back on tour.

"It is a long way to be back and to play on a high level again. But, on the other side, I have the experience, I know how it is. I played so many Grand Slams over the years. So I'm more trying to find my rhythm, to being on court and feeling good again."

Image: Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka defeated Camila Giorgi

Victoria Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, progressed with a 6-1 4-6 6-3 victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens swept into the second round with a 6-3 6-1 victory over local wild card Olivia Gadecki on John Cain Arena to snap a run of four consecutive first-round exits at Melbourne Park.

"Really pleased with the way I played," said the 30-year-old American, a semi-finalist at the 2013 Australian Open.

Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina overcame American Peyton Stearns 6-2 3-6 6-2 but she too struggled with the weather.

"It's windy and its hot, so it was difficult to control the ball," said Kasatkina, before looking ahead to her second-round clash with American Stephens.

"I'm really happy with how I was able to play in the third set."

