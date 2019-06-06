Johanna Konta bids for first Grand Slam final at French Open

Johanna Konta will be playing in the third Grand Slam semi-final of her career

Johanna Konta will become the first British female tennis player to reach the French Open final at Roland Garros in 43 years, if she can beat 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova on Friday.

Konta and Vondrousova were due to face-off in their semi-final on Thursday, however a day of rain on Wednesday washed out the schedule and pushed the order of play back to hand the pair an extra day off.

The British No 1's progression into the last four marks a career-best run at the French Open - a competition in which she had never won a main-draw match until this year.

In the quarter-finals, the 28-year-old blasted last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens off the court with a 6-1 6-4 victory in just 71 minutes.

Konta labelled it one of her best performances as she put down 25 winners and dropped just a single point on her serve in the second set.

Now, a Czech teenager stands in the way of the first Grand Slam final appearance of her career.

Vondrousova, who beat Petra Martic 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 in her quarter-final, has also turned heads in Paris and over the course of this season.

The 19-year-old has amassed 26 victories from 31 matches since the Australian Open, a record that has not been bettered by any other player on the women's tour.

Konta and Vondrousova have met twice in their careers, once at Indian Wells last year and more recently last month in Rome.

On the second occasion, the Briton prevailed but Vondrousova was not in peak physical condition that day. With two days rest before this meeting, neither player should be able to point to lack of energy as a factor.

When it comes to her approach to this semi-final match, Konta has the philosophy that she will only change what is needed.

"There is always an adjustment period, always going to be things you look to do it against a specific opponent," said the 28-year-old, who has won more matches on clay this season than at any other point in her career.

Konta has hit 53 winners during her French Open campaign

"But keeping in mind that there's things that I do well, which are effective against everyone and just finding that right balance of when I can do that and when I need to add something else. She's playing very good tennis."

Vondrousova's "good tennis" has resulted in her first Grand Slam semi-final appearance, and a chance to continue the best run of her career against Konta.

"She has great form and it's going to be tough match, but we'll see," said the teenager of her opponent. "In semi-finals I think anything can happen. I just can't wait to play."

After a productive lead in, that included finals in Rabat and Rome, Konta has looked supreme on the clay at Roland Garros and very much at home on a surface that she has not had previous success on.

The performances the Briton has delivered in Paris have drawn admiration from all corners, including leaving Chris Evert "speechless" after her dismissal of Stephens and before that, Martina Navratilova highlighted that Konta "has got the game" to go all the way in the tournament.

Konta faced Venus Williams in her last Grand Slam semi-final two years ago

After losing her previous Grand Slam semi-finals - the 2016 Australian Open and at Wimbledon in 2017 - the question will be asked as to whether or not Konta can finally climb over the hurdle that so many find the greatest challenge of all.

Konta has been the epitome of composure throughout, though, and has delivered ruthless efficiency while seeming relaxed and at ease on court.

Right from the first round, her serve has been the weapon that it needs to be, her backhand has been imperious and she has mixed up her game with largely profitable drop shots and high-class volleys.

At 19-years-old, Vondrousova will be arriving on Friday with the joie de vivre that is so often found in someone so young and someone that is in the more formative years of their top-flight career.

Konta's challenge is to handle the occasion and stamp her authority on the teenager from the word go, like she did against Stephens.

If she does, then a Grand Slam final place could be hers and a 43-year wait for another British female French Open finalist will end.

