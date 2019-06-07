Johanna Konta's run to French Open semi-finals was 'matter of time', says Katie Swan

1:49 Johanna Konta's progress to the French Open semi-finals was 'just a matter of time', says fellow British player Katie Swan. Johanna Konta's progress to the French Open semi-finals was 'just a matter of time', says fellow British player Katie Swan.

Johanna Konta is producing form which will see her return to the world's top five and her progress to the French Open semi-finals was "just a matter of time", says fellow British player Katie Swan.

Konta, ranked world No 26, will face unseeded Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova on Friday with a place in her maiden Grand Slam final at stake.

The British No 1 had not won a match at Roland Garros in any of her previous four visits before this year but is now two wins away from becoming the first Briton to win the French Open since Sue Barker in 1976.

Johanna Konta is into her third Grand Slam semi-final

Konta described her dominant quarter-final victory against 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens as one of her "best performances" and Swan believes her run through the draw was inevitable.

It is not just at Roland Garros that she has done well. She did well at all the lead-up tournaments as well. Katie Swan on Johanna Konta

Asked what has changed for Konta, who won 10 matches on clay this season prior to the French Open, British No 5 Swan told Sky Sports News: "A lot of people assume British players are not good on clay because we don't play that much on it.

"But I think [the surface] really suits her game. She is so aggressive and I honestly think it was just a matter of time.

"It is not just at Roland Garros that she has done well. She did well at all the lead-up tournaments as well.

"I am not really surprised. I watched a couple of her matches and she is playing incredibly well."

Katie Swan (centre) and Konta were part of the Great Britain Fed Cup team against Kazakhstan

Seven-time French Open champion Chris Evert claimed Konta would have beaten anyone with her level of performance against Stephens, which saw her become the first British woman in 36 years to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals.

Swan, who was part of Great Britain's Fed Cup winning setup for their World Group II play-off in April, insists Konta is playing near the level which saw her reach a career-high world ranking of fourth in July 2017.

Konta reached a career-high world No 4 after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals two years ago

That was the second of Konta's runs to the last four at a Grand Slam after she reached the same stage at the 2016 Australian Open.

"She has had an amazing career so far," Swan, who lost in the final round of qualifying in Paris, said.

"Especially because she had a bit of a dip over the last couple of years. For her to come back and to be playing at this level again.

"She could definitely get back into the top five where she was before. It is really great to see and really inspiring."

