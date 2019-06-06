Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett determined to make mark at French Open

The British pair of Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett are in good spirits

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett have returned to Paris determined to make their mark on the wheelchair tennis draw at the French Open.

Although outside the clay courts of Roland Garros may have looked more like they were submerged by the River Seine, inside the spirits of the two British players were not dampened by the weather.

British No 1 Hewett is urging everyone to support them when they take on the world's best as they aim to claim yet another Grand Slam title.

"I want to encourage anyone who is in the area, or watching from home, to get behind us and get behind the sport as well because it's a great spectacle and incredibly competitive," Hewett told Sky Sports.

In Form

Both the Brits come into this year's tournament with big wins and strong performances behind them and perhaps the most memorable of their recent successes came at the World Team Cup in Israel last month.

It was there that Reid and Hewett displayed some of their best form in recent years as they swept aside Japan in the semi-finals and dominated against France in the final to take the gold medal and be crowned World Champions.

It's a result that 21-year-old Hewett believes has helped him personally as he attempts to reclaim the Roland Garros singles title that he last won in 2017.

"The results were something that I probably really needed and to come out of that week having played with the freedom I did," Hewett noted.

"The confidence I showed was something really pleasing and it's my job this week to carry that momentum on."

Reid is also hoping the momentum of his most recent winning-streak is going to help him get his hands on yet another Grand Slam title. The Scot has just enjoyed the high of taking a basketball title too - the division three title at the National Championships with Glasgow Rocks.

"Winnings always important in sport because it gives you the confidence and helps you gain momentum from that," Reid said.

"I've not done as much winning as I would like in the last couple of years but I feel in a good place this week so hopefully I can keep the pace going forward into this week and beyond."

Productive preparation

In the build up to Roland Garros, both players have spent more hours on the clay in the hope that it will help give them an edge over the competition.

Reid competed on the red dirt in the Open d'Amiens just last week where he made it to the quarter-final stages.

"The courts in Amiens are a bit different to the ones here and were also indoor but I was training on the clay back home in Scotland the week before that as well," said the World No 8.

"I'm feeling like I'm comfortable on this surface and I'm moving well so I'm looking forward to getting started now."

Whilst Hewett may not have played any competitive matches on clay before Roland Garros, his training in the lead up has been very focused to help him perform to the highest level on the surface.

"I believe I can go all the way but at the same time like I always do I have to take and think about each match at a time," Hewett commented.

"You know it's tough getting back on the clay when you haven't played on it for nearly a year so I have to adapt to that but my build up has been really good."

Doubles Deja-Vu

Reid and Hewett are experienced together on all surfaces

Perhaps the most predictable draw for Reid and Hewett has to be when they team up in the doubles.

In fact you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd experienced a bit of deja-vu as once again they'll battle against Japan's Shingo Kunieda and Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez as the Brits bid to make it to yet another Grand Slam doubles final.

"I mean it's only routine to play Gustavo and Shingo in the semi-final of Slam isn't it?", Hewett said laughing.

However, neither of the Brits are underestimating the challenge that they face when they take them on.

Reid added: "You'd be crazy to write those two guys off, especially on clay because it's probably Gustavo's preferred surface, it's going to be a tough but a good match."

More Familiar Foes

It's not just in the doubles where the Brits will take on players we are used to seeing them going up against.

Hewett won the singles title at Roland Garros in 2017

In singles, Hewett will get a replay of his World Team Cup final rubber, which he won in straight sets against Stephane Houdet. The 21-year-old knows that despite the latest result against the French No 1, he's going to have to play his best tennis.

"Stephane is a really tricky opponent, he has a lot of experience and it's his home Slam so he's gunning for that Roland Garros title," Hewett said.

Facing-off against Houdet in the quarter-finals will also present Hewett with an additional challenge that wasn't necessarily a factor in Israel.

He said: "Gordon and I played against the French in the doubles final two years ago here and the support behind them was incredible, very similar to what we get at Wimbledon, and you know it can be intimidating.

"But this is what we play for, to play in front of crowds and whether they're behind you or against you, you can still use it to your advantage so I'm looking forward to the occasion."

Reid last reached the final of the French Open in singles back in 2016

On the other side of the singles draw, Reid will go head to head with Belgium's Joachim Gerard, a player who has enjoyed good form on clay in the lead-up.

Gerard finished as runner-up in Amiens but is an individual that Reid has enjoyed a number of good results against recently.

And, let's not forget given that he's used to the current wet conditions in France's capital and such familiarity could provide Reid with an extra advantage.

"Hopefully there will be slightly less so we can actually get on court!" he said. "But, yes it feels like home with all this rain."

