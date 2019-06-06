Johanna Konta's French Open semi-final brought forward due to threat of rain

Johanna Konta is bidding for her first Grand Slam final

Johanna Konta will play her French Open semi-final at 10am UK time on Friday, after tournament organisers made adjustments to the schedule due to the threat of bad weather.

The British No 1 will meet Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova on the 5,000-capacity Court Simonne-Mathieu, while the second semi-final between Ashleigh Barty and 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova will take place concurrently on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Downpours forced play to be washed out on Wednesday, which pushed back the British No 1's match against Czech teenager - scheduled for Thursday - by a day, with further rain forecasted on Friday.

Konta has lost just one set on her way to the semi-finals

The men's semi-finals will both take place on Roland Garros' main show court, called Philippe-Chatrier, starting with Rafael Nadal against Roger Federer at 11:50am UK time followed by the winners of Thursday's delayed quarter-finals.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic plays German fifth seed Alexander Zverev, while 2018 runner-up Dominic Thiem will face Russian 10th seed Karen Khachanov.

French Open 2019: Friday's order of play Starts at (UK time) Court Philippe-Chatrier Court Suzanne-Lenglen Court Simonne-Mathieu 10:00am Ashleigh Barty [8] vs Amanda Anisimova Johanna Konta [26] vs Marketa Vondrousova 11:50am Roger Federer [3] vs Rafael Nadal [2] followed by Winner of Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev vs Winner of Dominic Thiem vs Karen Khachanov

Konta, seeded 26th, is aiming to become the first British woman to reach the French Open final since Sue Barker who won the title in 1976.

Anisimova stunned defending champion Simona Halep in their quarter-final match, before Barty beat Madison Keys to become the third maiden Grand Slam semi-finalist, after Vondrousova did so on Tuesday.

The rescheduling means Anisimova and Barty will have won three matches in three days if they win the title, with the final set for Saturday.

The remaining four men's quarter-finalists, including Djokovic and Thiem, face three matches in four days if they are to lift the trophy after Sunday's showpiece.

We have the 2019 French Open covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.