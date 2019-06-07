Novak Djokovic's French Open semi-final against Dominic Thiem to resume on Saturday

Novak Djokovic lost his first set of this year's French Open against Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will return on Saturday to complete their French Open semi-final after bad weather forced play to be cancelled for the day.

Gusty conditions at Roland Garros had been the major problem during the day but, following a second suspension due to rain, tournament organisers took the decision despite Court Philippe Chatrier being bathed in sunshine.

Thiem will resume serving at 6-2 3-6 3-1 when play resumes at 11am UK time, with the women's singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova being played not before 2pm.

Djokovic speaks with a tournament supervisor about the windy conditions, prior to the match being briefly suspended in the second set for rain

Djokovic initially struggled the most to adapt to the conditions and spoke to a tournament supervisor after he went two breaks down in the first set against the Austrian.

After a brief 10-minute suspension early in the second set, Djokovic converted his first break point of the match as he regained parity in the match by winning the second set.

Dominic Thiem was playing in his fourth successive French Open semi-final

Thiem missed a chance to secure the initiative in the second game of the third set but did break Djokovic's serve for the third time in the match, before rain once again forced players to leave the court.

Just before 5.30pm, after a 45-minute interruption, it was confirmed that the second men's semi-final would be forced to go into a second day.

Clear skies lasted for a further 50 minutes before rain returned at 6.40pm.

"I believe that we have hit rock bottom but the good thing is that the only way now is up," said former world No 1 Amelie Mauresmo of the decision by the tournament organisers, who also faced criticism for the women's semi-final scheduling.

The winner of the match will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final after the defending champion defeated Roger Federer in straight sets.

