French Open: Britain's Harriet Dart fails in her bid to qualify for the main draw

Harriet Dart failed in her bid to qualify for the French Open main draw

Britain's Harriet Dart fell at the final hurdle in her bid to qualify for the French Open main draw.

The 24-year-old was the only British player to make it through to the final round of qualifying at Roland Garros but Dart was well beaten 6-2 6-2 by Liang En-shuo.

Dart led 2-0 in the second set but was overpowered by her opponent and fell to defeat in just 62 minutes.

She had been hoping to make a maiden first-round appearance in Paris having already made it through to the main draw of the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open.

Her loss, coupled with the injury absences of Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund, means Britain will only have four representatives in the singles - Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android