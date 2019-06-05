Will Johanna Konta win the French Open at Roland Garros?

Johanna Konta is through to the French Open semi-finals

Johanna Konta has belied her dismal previous record at Roland Garros to reach the French Open semi-finals - the first time there has been a British woman at this stage in 36 years.

The British No 1 had never won a match in Paris prior to this year but has exceeded expectations to leave herself on the verge of a first Grand Slam final appearance.

Konta, seeded 26th, will face unseeded Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in her third Grand Slam semi-final on Friday, after similar runs at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, who is yet to lose a set this fortnight, stunned defending champion Simona Halep on Thursday to reach the semi-finals.

Ashleigh Barty became the third first-time major semi-finalist after she defeated Madison Keys, with no Grand Slam champion in the French Open last four.

Vote for who you think will win the French Open women's singles title above...

