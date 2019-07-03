Novak Djokovic continues Wimbledon defence as Kyle Edmund Heather Watson return

Novak Djokovic defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first round on Monday

Defending champion Novak Djokovic continues his charge for a fifth Wimbledon title when he faces Denis Kudla, while Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson will lead British hopes on day three.

Top seed Djokovic, competing in his 15th consecutive championships at the All England Club, will be a heavy favourite against the world No 111 Kudla in the pair's first meeting.

The Serb has won three of the last four Grand Slams and is seen as the favourite, beginning his campaign with victory against Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Such is Djokovic's general consistency at the majors, he has not lost before the third round at Wimbledon since 2008.

One to watch

Cori Gauff is making a real impression at Wimbledon and the 15-year-old qualifier will look to continue her memorable impact with a fifth win, having come through qualifying at Roehampton.

Will Cori Gauff continue her dream Grand Slam debut?

Having beaten one of her idols Venus Williams on her Grand Slam main draw debut, she will look to maintain her progress against 2017 semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova.

After stunning Williams, Gauff, the youngest player to qualify for the main draw of Wimbledon, stated her goal is to now win the title and become the "greatest".

Slovakia's Rybarikova knocked out 10th seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first round and the 30-year-old, now ranked world No 139, will be another tough opponent for Gauff.

Magdalena Rybarikova lost to eventual 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals

"I said this before: I want to be the greatest. My dad told me that I could do this when I was eight. Obviously you never believe it," she said.

"I'm still, like, not 100% confident. But, like, you have to just say things. You never know what happens."

Seed to struggle

Karen Khachanov is only appearing in the main draw at Wimbledon for the third time in his career, with the Russian ranked inside the world's top 10 at the age of 23.

Karen Khachanov's best performance at a Grand Slam came at this year's French Open, when he reached the quarter-finals

He is a four-time winner on tour and one of the leading figures from the next generation of talent who are looking to make a major breakthrough on the Grand Slam stage.

Following first-round exits for Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are we about to witness another major where the experience of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer dominant once again?

Khachanov will face a resurgent Feliciano Lopez, who won both the singles and doubles at Queen's last month and is playing in his 70th consecutive Grand Slam appearance at the age of 37.

Feliciano Lopez will prove a serious obstacle for 10th seed Karen Khachanov

The Spaniard also boasts the most wins (38) against a top-10 opponent by an active player to have never been in the world's top 10.

Brit Watch

Tuesday saw eight British players take to the courts at Wimbledon, with five players progressing to the second round.

Edmund and Watson will look to continue the largely positive mood surrounding the British performances, with both players facing stern tests.

Kyle Edmund lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the third round last year

British No 1 Edmund will return to Centre Court for the second time this week to face former world No 7 Fernando Verdasco in what is sure to be a punishing encounter.

Verdasco has won both of the pair's previous meetings but they have never met on grass and Edmund spoke confidently about his chances of a strong campaign in the lead-up.

Watson, appearing in the main draw at Wimbledon for the 10th year in a row, will meet 20th seed Anett Kontaveit, who is coached by Britain's Nigel Sears.

The British No 2 came into the championships on the back of first-round exits at the grass-court events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

Did you know... Seven British players are through to the second round at Wimbledon - the most since 2006.

Flying the flag 🇬🇧



Of the ten British players in the singles draws, seven have made it through to the second round - that's the highest proportion we've seen here at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/RQ1vd2fz7v — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2019

Despite being ranked world No 122 she can lean on her experience, having reached the third round at the All England Club on three previous occasions.

What you might have missed on Tuesday…

The suggestion of an Andy Murray and Serena Williams mixed doubles partnership was mooted at the weekend during both players' pre-tournament press conferences and the pairing was confirmed late on Tuesday evening.

Andy Murray and Serena Williams won the singles events in 2016

Murray, who is playing alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles, will team up with 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Wiliams, who has won seven doubles titles at Wimbledon, including the mixed in 1998.

The draw will take place on Wednesday, with the pair, who are bound to draw huge support, expected to begin their campaign on Thursday.

Wimbledon history was made as the new No. 1 Court roof was used for the first time after darkness led to a brief interruption to the match between Donna Vekic and Alison Riske.

After both players walked off court at 5-5 in the third set, American Riske broke the 22nd seed's serve before serving out for victory.