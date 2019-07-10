Novak Djokovic defeats David Goffin to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Novak Djokovic became the fourth man to record 70 match-wins at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic emphatically remained on course for his fifth Wimbledon title as he reached the semi-finals with his 70th match win at the All England Club against David Goffin.

The world No 1, who has only lost one set on his way to the last four, needed just under two hours to record a 6-4 6-0 6-2 victory on Centre Court.

Djokovic, who was meeting Goffin for the first time on grass, won 10 successive games midway through the match as he targets back-to-back Wimbledon titles for the second time in his career.

The Serb will either face 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut or 28th seed Guido Pella in the semi-finals on Friday.

The top seed has won three of the last four Grand Slam titles but despite going into the match as a heavy favourite faced some initial resistance from the former world No 7 from Belgium.

Djokovic has only lost one set at this year's championships, against Hubert Hurkacz in the third round

Djokovic saved two break points in his second service game of the match but Goffin was rewarded for his early consistency from the baseline as he sealed the first break in the seventh game.

But he responded immediately as he broke back in the next game before sealing the first set with a second consecutive break of serve as Goffin began to commit some unforced errors.

The second set was one-way traffic as the 15-time Grand Slam champion's relentless consistency and accuracy from the baseline, coupled with his effectiveness at the net, saw him break Goffin three further times.

Did you know... Novak Djokovic has only lost four of his past 50 matches at Wimbledon since 2011 with 12 straight wins.

Goffin, who had a break point in the opening game of the third set, finally ended a 10-game losing streak by holding serve to love to level at 1-1.

Djokovic continued to move through the gears in the third set as he broke two further times against a dispirited Goffin.