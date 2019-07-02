Serena Williams coy on Andy Murray Wimbledon partnership

Serena Williams playfully suggested she will team up with him in mixed doubles if the press want them play together

Serena Williams refused to confirm whether she would partner Andy Murray in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The American and the Scot talked up the idea of joining forces during their pre-tournament press conferences on Saturday.

And after starting her quest for an eighth singles title at the All England Club with a straight-sets victory over Giulia Gatto-Monticone, the 37-year-old teased journalists during her post-match press conference.

"I am just going to see how I feel today. I don't know, I am still in the singles mode, figuring that out.

"We'll see. I could use extra matches, though, so could be something. If you guys really want it, then maybe I'll do it. Yeah? All right, done, just for you guys. Don't forget."

Williams beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone to reach the second round

Murray is playing alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles but is in need of a partner for the mixed, with Williams appearing to be at the front of the queue after several top players, including world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, rejected his offer.

But the former world No 1 gave the two-time Wimbledon champion a glowing reference.

He really speaks up about women's issues no matter what. You can tell he has a really strong woman in his life. I think above all that is just fantastic. Serena on Andy Murray

"We're a lot alike on the court, I've always liked that about him," she said. "His work ethic is just honestly off the charts. That's something I've always respected about him. His fitness, everything.

"To do what he's done in an era where there's so many other great male tennis players, so much competition, to rise above it, not many people have done it. He's actually one of the few.

"There's so many things to be admired. Above all, he really stands out, he really speaks up about women's issues no matter what. You can tell he has a really strong woman in his life. I think above all that is just fantastic."