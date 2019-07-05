Wimbledon: Cori Gauff bids to extend run, Novak Djokovic and Victoria Azarenka also in action

Cori Gauff will take to the Centre Court stage on Friday

The 15-year-old qualifier Cori Gauff tops the billing on Centre Court on Friday as she looks to continue her incredible Wimbledon run.

Gauff, who will be third out on Centre Court, needed just 69 minutes to beat the former semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova on Wednesday and now faces the world No 60 Polona Hercog.

The teenager's quest to reach the fourth round will follow last year's men's runner-up Kevin Anderson meeting Guido Pella and a hotly-anticipated women's clash between Simona Halep and the in-form Victoria Azarenka.

The men's defending champion Novak Djokovic will be out on No 1 court as he faces Hubert Hurkacz, and another head-turning teenager will follow him with 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime encountering France's Ugo Humbert.

This mixed doubles partnership will be seen for the first time on Friday

In the mixed doubles, all eyes will be on tennis' 'power pairing' as Andy Murray and Serena Williams link up for the first time.

The duo, who both won the singles titles in 2016, will meet Germany's Andreas Mies and Chile's Alexa Guarachi in a match that is scheduled to be played after 5.30pm in the afternoon.

Murray arrives at it fresh off the back of 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-0 men's doubles victory with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, whilst Williams came from a set down in her second round singles match on Thursday.

One to watch

Cori Gauff did not face a break point in the second round against Magdalena Rybarikova

Without a doubt, Gauff is our one to watch and she has been since her exceptional win over her idol Venus Williams and even before that when she came through qualifying.

The manner in which she is taking everything in her stride is quite exceptional. From her composure mid-matches to the manner in which she speaks during her press conferences, here is a young tennis player with a wise head on her shoulders and a steely game.

Gauff's opponent turned professional when the teen was just two years old but Hercog has only ever reached the third round at Wimbledon once, back in 2017.

The 15-year-old is seemingly undaunted by anything that's being thrown at her and focused in on her own composure.

"I think just me staying calm. A lot of players aren't so calm on the court, even though they've been playing for a long time. I think that definitely sped up the process," commented Gauff.



"It's definitely been a challenge [here at Wimbledon]. I think I've kind of reached basically almost the best mentality I can get to. You always can improve. But right now I feel like the way I'm acting and the way I kind of feel inside... You can kind of fake it till you make it. But I'm not faking it, at least right now."

Seed to struggle?

Simona Halep will now face Victoria Azarenka in the third round.

Keep an eye out for the clash between Halep and Azarenka, with the seventh seed Halep being the one who could find herself in hot water.

Halep progressed into the third round after a 6-3 4-6 6-2 victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu but the 27-year-old suffered a significant second-set dip and could be punished badly if the same happens on Friday.

In the second round, Azarenka was in a ruthless mood against Ajla Tomljanovic and spent just 63 minutes on court. She struck the ball with incredible ease, looking right at home in SW19 and dictated all facets of the match.

After that, she was equally impressive in the doubles with Ash Barty and finished her day's work having won 21 games in succession.

To play my game. You know, I feel like when I'm focused on that, it doesn't really matter who is on the other side. I think that's the best approach for me and to generate my own chances and convert them. Victoria Azarenka on the key to success

Brit Watch

Heather Watson will take to the doubles court again with Henri Kontinen

When it comes to the British contingent on Friday, it's all about the doubles. In the mixed, Jamie Murray is partnering Bethanie Mattek-Sands and they will be up against the British duo of Joe Salisbury and Katy Dunne.

Before that, Jamie Murray will finish his men's doubles clash that was halted due to light on Thursday evening. Alongside Neil Skupski, he will re-commence at 6-2 6-7 (7-2) 6-3 against Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek.

As mentioned, younger brother Andy will be on court with Serena, with Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen reforming their excellent partnership.

Watson and Kontinen memorably won the 2016 mixed doubles title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club and will meet Marcelo Demoliner and Abigail Spears on Court 16 at 11am.

What you might have missed on Thursday

Dan Evans shows his elation and emotions after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili

It was a storming day for a trio of home talents and it started with Harriet Dart reaching the third round for the first time in her career after a three-set 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-1 win over Haddad Maia.

Dart stayed focused after Maia needed extensive treatment for a hip problem and closed out the final set in determined fashion. The victory has set up an encounter with the world No 1 Barty.

The defending women's champion Angelique Kerber crashed out at the hands of the lucky loser Lauren Davis, whilst Serena came through a scare.

Dan Evans cut an emotional figure at the end of his straight-sets victory over 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, with Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios spending a tense three hours and four minutes on court before Nadal prevailed in four.