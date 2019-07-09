Who will win the Wimbledon men's singles title?

Novak Djokovic is bidding to close the gap on his rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger, with a 16th Grand Slam victory

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have once again underlined their Grand Slam pedigrees at Wimbledon, but which of the eight quarter-finalists are you backing for the title?

The 'Big Three' all outclassed their fourth-round opponents, without either player losing a set and only Federer facing a break point in their respective encounters.

Defending champion Djokovic will continue his pursuit of a fifth success at the All England Club against Belgium's David Goffin, seeded 21st, in what will be their seventh meeting and first on grass.

Second seed Roger Federer has looked in imperious form ever since losing the first set of his first-round match and the Swiss will target his 100th Wimbledon match win against Kei Nishikori, which would see him become the first player in the Open Era to do so at a Grand Slam.

Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals Novak Djokovic (1) vs David Goffin (21) Guido Pella (26) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (23) Sam Querrey vs Rafael Nadal (3) Kei Nishikori (8) vs Roger Federer (2)

Nadal navigated his way through a difficult first week before he dismissed Joao Sousa of Portugal in the fourth in emphatic fashion and will continue his bid for a third title at Wimbledon against big-serving American Sam Querrey.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Guido Pella, fresh from knocking out former Wimbledon finalists Kevin Anderson and Milos Raonic in his previous matches, will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who is into his second Grand Slam quarter-final of the year.