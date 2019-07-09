Who will win the Wimbledon women's singles title?

Johanna Konta is aiming to become the first British woman to win the Wimbledon singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977

Johanna Konta remains in contention to win her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, but who do you think will come out victorious?

The British No 1 will face unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova for a place in a second consecutive Grand Slam semi-final and match her run to the last four at the All England Club in 2017.

Simona Halep ended the extraordinary run of 15-year-old American qualifier Cori Gauff and is one of just two former Grand Slam champions left in the quarter-finals alongside seven-time winner Serena Williams.

Former world No 1 Halep - the highest ranked player left in the field - will meet China's Zhang Shuai, who had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon in five previous visits prior to this year.

Meanwhile, Williams will go up against in-form Alison Riske, who has won 14 of her 15 matches on grass this season, aiming to maintain her quest to equal Margaret Court's Grand Slam record of 24 singles titles.

Wimbledon women's singles quarter-finals Alison Riske vs Serena Williams (11) Barbora Strycova vs Johanna Konta (19) Elina Svitolina (19) vs Karolina Muchova Simona Halep (7) vs Zhang Shuai

The remaining quarter-final encounter will see eighth seed Elina Svitolina bid to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, up against talented Czech Karolina Muchova.