Serena Williams fined £7.9k for Wimbledon court damage
By Husmukh Kerai
Last Updated: 08/07/19 9:58pm
Serena Williams has been fined £7,992 ($10,000) by the All England Club for damaging a court at Wimbledon.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion was fined over an incident which took place on the weekend before the tournament started.
She is claimed to have thrown her racket during a pre-tournament practice session which damaged one of the grass match courts - rather than one of the Aorangi Park training courts which are shared by all participating players.
Fabio Fognini has also been fined £2,397 ($3,000) for an outburst during his third-round loss.
The world No 10, who was annoyed over his match being moved to Court 14, ranted in Italian during his opponent's medical timeout, saying: "It's fair to play here? Damn English, really. Damned, really.
"Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here."
Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for £2,397 ($3,000) from the first round and another for £3,996 ($5,000) from the second round both for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Australian, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the second round, was penalised for dissent towards match umpires.
