Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal headline Wimbledon men's quarter-finals

World No 1 Novak Djokovic is looking to win a fifth Wimbledon title

It will be the same status quo when Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal lead the charge on men's quarter-finals day at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

While we continue to wait for the next generation of stars to change the conversation at the top of the men's game, it's the big three's dominance once again at the majors that feels like déjà vu. Remarkably, there is no player under the age of 28 through to the quarter-finals.

With 53 Grand Slams between the three legends of the sport, only Stanislas Wawrinka has been able to break their Grand Slam supremacy in the last three years - meaning they have won the last 10 Grand Slams events and are still looking hungry for more.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic have won the last 10 Grand Slam events

So who can stop their stranglehold at the business end of yet another Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon this year?

Defending champion and world No 1 Novak Djokovic is through to his 11th Wimbledon quarter-final and is looking to tie Swede, Bjorn Borg on five singles titles. The Serb faces 21st seed David Goffin in what will be their seventh career meeting.

Djokovic leads their head-to-head 5-1, although Goffin won their last meeting in Monte Carlo two years ago. Having never met on grass, could the doubt of uncertainty creep into the Djokovic game?

David Goffin is into his first Wimbledon quarter-final

The Belgian will be making his third Grand Slam quarter-final appearance and his first at Wimbledon. Goffin, who made a career-high world ranking of seven two years ago, finally made it through to the quarter-finals stage by beating Fernando Verdasco in four sets, after failing to make it past the fourth-round stage in 2016 and 2017.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal takes on Sam Querrey for a place in the semi-finals. The big-serving American is on the comeback trail following multiple injury setbacks, but what the American possesses is grass-court pedigree.

A former champion at Queen's, Querrey came into these championships having fired 1,620 aces in his career on the surface.

American Sam Querrey won his last meeting against Nadal two years ago at the Mexico Open

Nadal leads their head-to-head 4-1 with the last meeting coming in the final of the Mexico Open that Querrey won 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Nadal will know he will have to neutralise the big serve and forehand of Querrey if he wants to advance to his seventh Wimbledon semi-final.

Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer takes on a familiar foe in eighth seed Kei Nishikori in the last eight at Wimbledon, in what will be their 11th career meeting.

The Japanese player snapped a six-match losing streak to Federer when he beat the eight-time Wimbledon champion in the round-robin stage at the end-of-season championships in London last November.

Kei Nishikori will be making his second Wimbledon quarter-finals appearance

Into his second consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final, Nishikori is coming into this encounter having only dropped one set to reach this stage. Importantly, he is relatively fresh, which has not always been the case with the 29-year-old known for burning himself out when he goes deep at Grand Slams.

In the final quarter-final, Roberto Bautista Agut takes on Guido Pella in what is a huge opportunity for both players to reach their first Grand Slam semi-final.

The Spanish 23rd seed leads their series 2-0 with both encounters going the distance. Bautista Agut made the quarter-finals at the Australian Open in January and will no doubt rely on his experience to push him over the line on Wednesday.