Wimbledon to take place in 2021 even without fans

Wimbledon was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Next year's Wimbledon will take place as scheduled even if spectators cannot attend the Grand Slam tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since World War Two due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), organisers of the tournament, was reluctant to stage Wimbledon without fans next year but the success of the US Open and other sporting events have changed their opinion, reports have said.

"We are actively engaged in planning for next year's Championships and are considering multiple scenarios at this point in time, given that The Championships is still many months away," organisers said in a statement to Sky Sports.

However, they added it was too early to elaborate on the scenario planning.

Wimbledon had an insurance policy in place for the pandemic this year but will not have similar cover next year which means another cancellation would have a major financial impact on British tennis.

Andy Murray wants Wimbledon to go ahead next year with or without spectators

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has called for the tournament to be held next year with or without fans.

He said: "I think the events that have gone on so far, the ones I've been involved in, have been pretty successful. I guess it would be up to - well, for me, the fans. If the fans are enjoying watching it and they are getting good TV ratings and things, then that would suggest people would still like to see tennis and watch the major events.

"For a player, for sure it is not the same playing without fans, but I'd still way rather be playing the event than not. That's for sure.

"I would like to see Wimbledon go ahead regardless of whether there is fans or not. But, yeah, we'll see what they decide."

Next year's Wimbledon is scheduled to begin on June 28.

