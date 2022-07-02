Sunday at Wimbledon: Heather Watson and Novak Djokovic on Centre Court as Jamie Murray and Venus Williams return

Heather Watson is in the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time

Britain's Heather Watson will take on German Jule Niemeier in the first match on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Watson, who will be taking part in the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career, said after beating Kaja Juvan last time out: "Wow, what an atmosphere, there's nowhere I would rather be playing. You guys got me over the line.

"I'm so happy. Thank you to my team for pushing me through and being with me through thick and thin. Playing here at home, the atmosphere is everything. Please all come back for my fourth round!"

Watson is fighting on two fronts as she has also made her way into the third round of the women's doubles along with Harriet Dart, courtesy of victory over Natela Dzalamidze and Aleksandra Krunic on Saturday.

Later on Centre Court on Sunday, Novak Djokovic will look to continue his winning streak at Wimbledon - which started in 2017 - when he takes on Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands. The top seed lost just seven games in his straight-sets victory over countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round.

Novak Djokovic has not lost at Wimbledon since 2017

Grass-court revelation Carlos Alcaraz features in the third match on Centre Court, taking on Jannik Sinner who saw off John Isner in the third round of the men's singles.

Over on No.1 Court, Cameron Norrie will face Tommy Paul following his straight-sets victory over Steve Johnson on Friday. It's the first time in five years there will be a British man in the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam.

British flavour as Murray and Williams return to action

Venus Williams and Jamie Murray are in action on Sunday at Wimbledon

There will be three British stars in action in one match on No.2 court, as Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara face Venus Williams of USA and Britain's Jamie Murray in the second round of the mixed doubles.

Barnett said on Saturday her mother, Jennifer Barnett, who died eight years ago, would have been the "loudest and proudest" on the sidelines watching on.

"I think she would have loved this, and I know my dad is lapping it up and even though he makes fun of me, I know that he's very proud," Barnett, taking part in her first Grand Slam, said.

"It helps you put things into perspective.

Alicia Barnett is taking part in her first Grand Slam

"Some days, losses, you take really hard, like yesterday in that ladies' doubles where we lost six in the third, I really struggled to pick myself up because I really wanted to win.

"But then you realise where you are and put it into perspective and think, OK, life is short, let's make the most of where we are right now."

Who else is in action?

Ons Jabeur will play Elise Mertens in the final match on No.1 court after making light work of Diane Parry on Friday, while Caroline Garcia is first up on No.2 Court against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic.

Top seeds Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram play Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez in the third round of the men's mixed doubles on No.3 court.

Join us for coverage from the All England Club with our daily live blog through skysports.com/tennis our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android