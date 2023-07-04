 Skip to content

Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie overcomes tricky Tomas Machac to kickstart campaign at All England Club

British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie fends off Tomas Machac to advance to the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3 4-6 6-1 6-4 victory, setting up a meeting with either Christopher Eubanks or Thiago Monteiro; Norrie reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last summer

Tuesday 4 July 2023 20:22, UK

Cameron Norrie will look to build on last year&#39;s tournament where he reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon
Image: Cameron Norrie will look to build on last year's tournament where he reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon

British No 1 Cameron Norrie got his Wimbledon campaign up and running with a four-set victory over tricky Czech youngster Tomas Machac.

The 27-year-old, a semi-finalist here last year, dropped the second set but went on to record a 6-3 4-6 6-1 6-4 win under the roof on Court One.

Machac, ranked 108 in the world, was making his Wimbledon debut and playing the first Tour level match on grass of his career.

Sky Sports announce all-star line-up for US Open
Sky Sports announce all-star line-up for US Open

Tennis returns to Sky Sports with live coverage of the US Open. Sky Sports will have access to all individual court feeds, broadcasting a minimum of 135 hours, with Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta and Laura Robson

But nevertheless the 22-year-old was a dangerous first-round opponent who beat Norrie's compatriot Dan Evans in the Davis Cup and took Novak Djokovic to a deciding-set tie-break earlier this year.

There was no drama for Norrie in the opening set, though, as he secured a break for 3-2 and another to wrap it up.

Trending

Machac and Norrie shake hands at the net
Image: Machac and Norrie shake hands at the net

The 12th seed is still sporting the tape on his knee that he wore throughout Queen's, but whatever the issue is it was not bothering him unduly.

However, things unravelled in the second with Norrie twice pointing an accusatory finger at the grass after misreading the bounce of the ball and dumping forehands into the net before Machac levelled the match.

Also See:

But Norrie got back on track in the third, securing a double break to take the set in just 24 minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports News' Eleanor Roper explains the big problem Wimbledon organisers have after nearly 70 extra matches will need to be played due to the bad weather

He retrieved an early break in the fourth with a forehand which left a flagging Machac in a heap on the baseline.

Further break points went back and forth but it was Norrie who made one stick to complete an encouraging victory in two hours and 32 minutes.

"The last two years that was me waiting around in the rain," said Norrie. "So it was nice to have a run last year and then to be able to play on this court.

"It's nice to get it done and get the first one out of the way."

Around Sky

Golf

Get Sky Sports Complete

Football

Fanatics powered by Sky Sports