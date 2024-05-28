Andy Murray planning to play Stuttgart Open, Wimbledon & Paris Olympics

Andy Murray has confirmed he is set to play at the Stuttgart Open as he begins his grass-court campaign following an early exit at the French Open.

Murray, who is expected to retire at some point this season, had been out injured since late March after damaging ankle ligaments in a third-round match against Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.

After the match Murray said he would be sidelined for "an extended period" after confirming he suffered a full rupture of his ATFL [anterior talofibular ligament] and near full thickness rupture of his CFL [calcaneofibular ligament].

"I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps," he said. "Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I'll be out for an extended period. But I'll be back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right."

Murray opted not to have surgery but it had been feared the former world No 1 may not be able to have his Wimbledon swansong.

The Scot made a surprise comeback at a second-tier tournament in Bordeaux, where he was beaten in straight sets by world No 115 Gregoire Barrer before losing to Yannick Hanfmann at the Geneva Open in a weather-delayed match.

While Wimbledon appears the most logical venue for Murray to call time on his glittering career, he is tempted at another tilt at an Olympic medal on the Parisian clay this summer.

Murray, who is playing with a metal hip, confirmed he is set to retire this summer, saying: "I'm likely not going to play past this summer.

"I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest.

"I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But, yes, I don't plan on playing much past this summer."

Murray proud of his legacy at French Open

Image: Murray is eager to play at the French Open

Murray will depart Roland Garros, probably for the final time, after being humbled by fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka.

He will also enter the doubles alongside Davis Cup team-mate Dan Evans after being handed a wild card.

Of his 46 career singles titles, only three have come on clay. Two of those have been Masters, though, with wins in Madrid (2015) and Rome (2016).

He has also been a French Open finalist but lost out in 2016 to Djokovic.

"Most players would sign up for the results I've had here. I played a final, I think four semis and made the quarters a couple of times as well. I lost in the semis to Novak in five, Stan in five, and twice to Rafa. Obviously no shame in that," said Murray.

"In a different time maybe the results would have been a bit different. But I'm proud of the results that I had here. I had great memories.

"It was not an easy surface for me. But I always showed up and put in some strong performances, considering. And yeah, it was a good run here over the years."

Grass & Wimbledon after Roland Garros

Image: Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion

Murray has signed up to defend his title at the Surbiton Trophy in June for his first grass-court tournament, although the tournament coincides with the second week of the French Open, where he is expected to be playing doubles alongside Evans.

The Scot will then head to the Boss Open in Stuttgart from June 10-16 - live on Sky Sports Tennis rather than defending his Challenger title in Nottingham before heading to Queen's Club.

Sky Sports Tennis' Annabel Croft said: "It's great news. None of us really knew where he was going to play, and I'm sure he doesn't quite know where his body's going to be at.

"It was such a massive setback after Miami, with that ankle turn in that match, when he was just starting to really ramp up the tennis and looked like he was playing some of his better tennis again.

"I don't think it surprises me that he's entered all of that [Geneva, Roland Garros, Stuttgart]. He'll want to play a lot of tennis. As many matches as possible."

He will then return to the home of arguably his greatest memories in the sport when he steps out on the hallowed turf at the All England Club for what will be the last time.

He will arrive on Centre Court in what is bound to be an emotional moment for the 2013 and 2016 champion.

"On grass, he can always be a problem for any player. He's so experienced, a two-time Wimbledon champion, and the options that he has in his box of tricks are always at his disposal," Croft continued.

"He can still make life very, very difficult for so many opponents, so let's hope his body is going to get back and he can give it a really good run during the summer."

Paris Olympics?

Image: The Brit is the only tennis player to have won back-to-back singles gold medals

The Brit will then be tempted by another crack at the Olympics in Paris, which could be his final appearance as a professional player, with his best chance likely to be in doubles.

He is the only tennis player to have won back-to-back singles gold medals, in London and Rio.

The Olympic Games in Paris are also scheduled to get underway on July 24, with direct entry handed to the top 56 of the rankings on June 10.

