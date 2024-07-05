Wimbledon: Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu prepare for mixed doubles on Saturday

After the emotional farewell, it's back to the day job for Andy Murray at Wimbledon as he prepares for a mixed doubles campaign alongside Emma Raducanu on Saturday.

The two-time former singles champion was honoured with a ceremony on Centre Court on Thursday evening to celebrate his career after he and brother Jamie lost in the first round of the men's doubles.

But the Scot was back on the practice schedule at the All England Club on Friday to prepare for his mixed doubles opener alongside former US Open champion Raducanu.

Tim Henman and Andy's brother Jamie pay tribute to the three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1 as he nears closer to playing his final match at Wimbledon and retirement from the sport

Murray had considered playing singles just over a week after back surgery before deciding on Tuesday morning that it would not be a good idea.

The extent to which he was physically hampered was apparent from the start of Thursday's match, which the Murrays lost 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 to Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.

He is entered into singles as well as doubles at the Olympics in Paris later this month, which is set to be the final tournament of his career, although whether he plays singles depends on how he continues to recover from the surgery.

"There's no question that, even with the physical issues around the hip, I was still able to compete at the highest level," said Murray. "Not as consistently as I would have liked, certainly not having the results I would have wanted.

"I could definitely still win matches here on the grass once I'm recovered from the back injury. But I don't want to do that now. I know I could do it, but I have no plans to play singles again.

"Because I knew definitively that that was going to be the last time I'm playing here, the last week and everything has been really emotional for me. Every time I was on my own, I find myself getting a bit emotional and thinking about it.

"Obviously I'll try and enjoy the mixed doubles. It should be fun. Then I've got a family holiday planned after this, then the Olympics. That's it."

Watch Murray showing his more humorous side on the ATP Tour in his funniest moments

Raducanu said she had no hesitation in accepting Murray's mixed doubles proposal and will fulfil a childhood dream by playing with him at Wimbledon.

He revealed Raducanu was at the top of his list when he decided to enter the event on Tuesday evening, and he did not have to wait long for the reply.

"Literally like 10 seconds," said Raducanu. "For me, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I think some things are bigger than just tennis.

"I think some things are a once-in-a-lifetime memory that you're going to have for the rest of your life. To play at Wimbledon with Andy Murray, those things don't come by.

"At the end of my life, at the end of my career when I'm like 70 years old, I know I'm going to have that memory of playing Wimbledon with Andy Murray in a home slam. For me, it was an honour to be asked."

Dan Khan and Raz Mirza give their thoughts on Andy Murray's chances, as he pairs up with Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Dart dreaming of reaching fourth round

Harriet Dart is looking to break new ground by reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time after one of the most emotional victories of her career against long-time rival Katie Boulter.

Dart's only previous appearance in the third round at a major came here five years ago, when she lost to Ashleigh Barty.

This time she appears to have a better chance up against unseeded Chinese player Wang Xinyu, who defeated fifth seed Jessica Pegula in round two.

Image: Harriet Dart is looking to break new ground by reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time

Dart is ranked 58 places below Wang but did win their only previous match in Australian Open qualifying two years ago.

"She's a great player," said Dart. "Hits the ball really flat, low. I'm not surprised she's doing really well here. She's been having a phenomenal year.

"She's been beating some really good players. Jess is an incredible player. She's also been winning so much on grass. I know that I'm expecting a very tough match. I'm excited for it. It's another opportunity for me.

"I think for me to be able to make the second week has been a really big goal. I tried not to put too much pressure on it. I wasn't really expecting too much coming into Wimbledon this year.

"But it means more than anything for me to be sitting here and getting ready to compete in the third round."

Norrie faces rematch with Zverev

Image: Cameron Norrie upset British No 1 Jack Draper to reach the third round but he faces Alexander Zverev next

Both Thursday's British No 1 versus No 2 battles went the way of the lower-ranked player, with Cameron Norrie finding his best form for months to see off Jack Draper.

Norrie lost top spot in the domestic rankings to Draper a couple of weeks ago after a difficult run but was delighted with his showing against his younger compatriot and now faces a rematch against fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

The pair met in the fourth round of the Australian Open this year, when Norrie pushed Zverev to a deciding tie-break before losing out in five sets.

"My level's been really good," said Norrie. "I've been losing a lot of close matches recently, so nice to win one of those, especially in a grand slam.

"I'm building. It doesn't get any easier. I'm going to have to keep raising my level. I'm looking forward to the match. It's against another top player. He's in form. He's serving well. He likes the grass.

"All the skills that I've been practising I can use in this match especially. I played him in Australia. I know what to expect. I've never beaten him before so I think it's a really tough, tough draw for me."

British tennis stars Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu revealed what their ideal days away from tennis would look like!

