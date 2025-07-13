Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash on historic Wimbledon triumph: 'Absolutely incredible. It’s a dream come true'

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made Wimbledon history by winning the Wimbledon men's doubles final on Saturday.

When Cash and Glasspool beat Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2 7-6 (3) in the final on Centre Court, they became the first all-British pairing to win the title since Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey lifted the trophy in 1936.

Jonny Marray, Neal Skupski and Henry Patten 12 months ago have all been home winners at Wimbledon in the last 15 years, but all with foreign doubles partners.

"It was absolutely incredible. It's a dream come true and to be able to do it in front of all your home fans, your friends, your family," Glasspool told Sky Sports News.

"I didn't feel too much pressure, I just felt a load of confidence with all the matches we'd won in the past."

A relatively new pair, Cash and Glasspool have dominated on the grass this summer. Following titles at Queen's and in Eastbourne, they have now won 14 straight matches.

Image: Julian Cash (left) and Lloyd Glasspool hold their Wimbledon doubles trophies aloft

"We only started playing together towards the end of last season. I think we're probably around nine months together now and it's been progressing, honestly, every week and this grass season especially has been unbelievable," Cash told Sky Sports News.

"We've played every single match we could through the grass, picked up three trophies, all three of them in England," he continued. "The whole experience from start to finish has been very surreal.

"It just shows how much it means to a lot of the people around us which is probably the most special part of it."

Glasspool hopes the doubles side of tennis can progress further. "I think from the fans definitely, they love watching doubles, they love seeing it. I just think it could be pushed a little bit more, marketed a bit more," he said.

"People do love watching it, Wimbledon does that every year, the courts are packed watching the doubles, people want to see more of it."

