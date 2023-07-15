Wimbledon 2023: Order of Play with Carlos Alcaraz taking on Novak Djokovic

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships on all courts at the All England Club with Carlos Alcaraz taking on Novak Djokovic in the men's final.
Saturday 15 July 2023 18:57, UK
Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships on all courts at the All England Club.
(All times are BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets)
(1) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser), (3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze)