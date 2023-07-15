Wimbledon 2023: Order of Play with Carlos Alcaraz taking on Novak Djokovic

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships on all courts at the All England Club.

(All times are BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets)

Centre Court - 2pm start

(1) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser), (3) Storm Hunter (Aus) & Elise Mertens (Bel) v Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze)