Wimbledon 2023: Order of Play with Marketa Vondrousova taking on Ons Jabeur

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 13 of the Wimbledon Championships on all courts at the All England Club with Marketa Vondrousova taking on Ons Jabeur in the women's final

Friday 14 July 2023 19:24, UK

The Venus Rosewater Dish - the Ladies&#39; Singles Trophy, and the Gentlemen&#39;s Singles Trophy, during the presentation to the media ahead of The Championships 2021. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day -2 Saturday 26/06/2021. Credit: AELTC/Thomas Lovelock.

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 13 of the Wimbledon Championships on all courts at the All England Club.

(All times are BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets)

Centre Court - 2pm start

Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v (6) Ons Jabeur (Tun), (1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v (15) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Federico Zeballos (Bol)

Court 4

Henry Searle (Gbr) v (4) Cooper Williams (USA), Hannah Klugman (Gbr) & Isabelle Lacy (Gbr) v Tatum Evans (USA) & Alanis Hamilton (USA), Alena Kovackova (Cze) & Laura Samsonova (Cze) v (2) Renata Jamrichova (Svk) & Federica Urgesi (Ita)

Court 5

(9) Dali Blanch (USA) v (5) Yaroslav Demin (Rus), Jakub Filip (Cze) & Gabriele Vulpitta (Ita) v (2) Joao Fonseca (Bra) & Juan Carlos Prado Angelo (Bol), (7) Dali Blanch (USA) & Roy Horovitz (USA) v (6) Branko Djuric (Ser) & Arthur Gea (Fra)

Court 6

(5) Renata Jamrichova (Svk) v (2) Clervie Ngounoue (USA)

Court 7

(1) Alina Korneeva (Rus) v Nikola Bartunkova (Cze)

