Wimbledon 2023: Order of Play with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in action

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships on all courts at the All England Club.

(All times are BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets)

Centre Court - 1.30pm start

(8) Jannik Sinner (Italy) vs (2) Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

(1) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) vs (3) Daniil Medvedev (Russia)