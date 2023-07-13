 Skip to content

Wimbledon 2023: Order of Play with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in action

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships on all courts at the All England Club with Novak Djokovic up against Jannik Sinner and then Carlos Alcaraz facing Daniil Medvedev

Thursday 13 July 2023 19:37, UK

The Venus Rosewater Dish - the Ladies&#39; Singles Trophy, and the Gentlemen&#39;s Singles Trophy, during the presentation to the media ahead of The Championships 2021. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day -2 Saturday 26/06/2021. Credit: AELTC/Thomas Lovelock.

(All times are BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets)

Centre Court - 1.30pm start

(8) Jannik Sinner (Italy) vs (2) Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

(1) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) vs (3) Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

