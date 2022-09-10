US Open 2022: Order of play

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 14 of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

18:00: (3) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Catherine McNally (USA) & Taylor Townsend (USA), (5) Casper Ruud (Nor) v (3) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)

