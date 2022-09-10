 Skip to content

US Open 2022: Order of play

Order of Play for Day 14 of the US Open with the action from the men's final between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows in New York

Monday 12 September 2022 00:53, UK

An overall view of Arthur Ashe stadium and fans during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 14 of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

18:00: (3) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Catherine McNally (USA) & Taylor Townsend (USA), (5) Casper Ruud (Nor) v (3) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)

