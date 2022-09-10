US Open 2022: Order of play

Order of Play for Day 14 of the US Open with the action from the men's final between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows in New York
Monday 12 September 2022 00:53, UK
Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 14 of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York.
(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold)
18:00: (3) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Catherine McNally (USA) & Taylor Townsend (USA), (5) Casper Ruud (Nor) v (3) Carlos Alcaraz (Spa)
