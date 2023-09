US Open 2023: Order of play with Arnya Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev & Carlos Alcaraz in action

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day 10 of the US Open singles at Flushing Meadows in New York.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm: (23) Qinwen Zheng vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

7pm: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Andrey Rublev

Midnight: (9) Marketa Vondrousova vs (17) Madison Keys

1.30am Thursday: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (12) Alexander Zverev

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm: (12) Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva vs Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia

5.30pm: Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula vs Hseih Su-wei and Wang Xingyu

7pm: Mate Pavic and Ena Shibahara vs Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara

9pm: (1) Jessica Pegula and Austin Kraijcek vs Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton