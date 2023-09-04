US Open 2023: Order of play with Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all playing

Order of Play for Day Eight of the US Open with Britain's sole survivor in singles competition Jack Draper in action against Andrey Rublev I Viewers can stream all 16 courts and more than 135 hours of action up until September 10
Monday 4 September 2023 04:44, UK
Take a look at the Order of Play for Day Eight of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York.
(All times are 4pm BST unless stated. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold)
5pm: Madison Keys [17] v Jessica Pegula [3], Carlos Alcaraz [1] v Matteo Arnaldi
From midnight: Daria Kasatkina [13] v Aryna Sabalenka [2], Alexander Zverev [12] v Jannik Sinner [6]
Peyton Stearns v Marketa Vondrousova [9], Jack Draper v Andrey Rublev [8], Ons Jabuer [5] v Qinwen Zheng [23], Daniil Medvedev [3] v Alex de Minaur [13]