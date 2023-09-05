 Skip to content

US Open 2023: Order of play with Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff playing quarter-finals in New York

Order of Play for Day Nine of the US Open with Novak Djokovic in action after Coco Gauff plays her quarter-final on Arthur Ashe Stadium I Viewers can stream all 16 courts and more than 135 hours of action up until September 10

Tuesday 5 September 2023 05:08, UK

US Open - Order of Play

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day Nine of the US Open singles at Flushing Meadows in New York.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm: Jelena Ostapenko (20) vs Coco Gauff (6)

7pm: Taylor Fritz (9) vs Novak Djokovic (2)

Midnight: Sorana Cirstea (30) vs Karolina Muchova (10)

Also See:

Trending

1.30am Wednesday: Frances Tiafoe (10) vs Ben Shelton (USA)

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch US Open, Premier League and more this week