US Open 2023: Order of play with Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff playing quarter-finals in New York

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day Nine of the US Open singles at Flushing Meadows in New York.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm: Jelena Ostapenko (20) vs Coco Gauff (6)

7pm: Taylor Fritz (9) vs Novak Djokovic (2)

Midnight: Sorana Cirstea (30) vs Karolina Muchova (10)

1.30am Wednesday: Frances Tiafoe (10) vs Ben Shelton (USA)