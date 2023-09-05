US Open 2023: Order of play with Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff playing quarter-finals in New York

Order of Play for Day Nine of the US Open with Novak Djokovic in action after Coco Gauff plays her quarter-final on Arthur Ashe Stadium I Viewers can stream all 16 courts and more than 135 hours of action up until September 10
Tuesday 5 September 2023 05:08, UK
Take a look at the Order of Play for Day Nine of the US Open singles at Flushing Meadows in New York.
(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)
5pm: Jelena Ostapenko (20) vs Coco Gauff (6)
7pm: Taylor Fritz (9) vs Novak Djokovic (2)
Midnight: Sorana Cirstea (30) vs Karolina Muchova (10)
1.30am Wednesday: Frances Tiafoe (10) vs Ben Shelton (USA)