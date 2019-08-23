Great Britain's Harriet Dart one match away from US Open main draw

Harriet Dart is one match away from reaching the main draw of the US Open

Great Britain's Harriet Dart beat Hailey Baptiste to move within one victory of reaching the main US Open women's singles draw.

Dart, ranked 140 in the world, overcame American Baptiste 7-5 6-4 to set up a third qualifying-round date on Friday with China's Wang Xiyu.

Baptiste looked as if she would force a third-set decider when she led 3-1 in the second.

But Dart showed her battling qualities to break twice and close out the victory in one hour and 40 minutes.

James Ward's hopes of making the main men's draw are over.

Ward was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Argentina's Marco Trungelliti in the second qualifying round.